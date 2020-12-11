Chaos

Chaos Enscape

Your design companion for better decisions in real-time.
Enscape — easy to use at every step of the design process.

Enscape helps you design faster, communicate ideas clearly, and support smarter project decisions in real-time. 100% integrated into your favorite design tools:

Ideate

Explore concepts in real-time, evaluate ideas quickly, and envision before it's built.

Communicate

Iterate effectively, clearly convey your design intent, and bring ideas to life.

Present

Showcase designs, wow clients with VR, and share visualizations with QR codes.

Explore concepts in real-time.

Walk or fly through your 3D model and see every corner of your design.
Evaluate ideas quickly

Experiment in different modes and find design solutions with instant visual results.
Foresee before it’s built

Add real-world context and see what your building will look like on-site.

Iterate effectively

Engage in faster feedback cycles by discussing and implementing changes with ease.

Boost Visual Quality with AI

Leverage AI for professional-level quality images and elevate people and vegetation assets within Enscape.

Bring ideas to life

Add detail and emotion to your design scenes with high-quality assets and materials.

Showcase designs

Share and present your renderings through a variety of export options.
Web standalone

A web standalone exports your model as a read-only 3D file rendered in a web browser.

Wow clients with VR

Help clients understand the full scale of their projects through an immersive environment.

Share visualizations with QR codes

Create and share QR codes for easy and accessible project exploration.

And many more features

Atmosphere settings
Custom assets
Collaborative annotations
Orthographical views
BIM info
Material editor
View management
Batch exports
3200+ assets included
Explore all features
Enscape Impact

Get fast insights for sustainable design.

See what's new

Learn about the latest updates.
Revit graphics override

Boost workflow and presentation capabilities

Support for WCW Mapping in Rhino

Get precise material rendering with real-world scale.

Multiple section planes

Deliver impactful presentations in Rhino and Vectoworks.

See what our clients say about us

We help creators all around the globe bring their visions to life.

CUSTOMER STORIES

See why these firms choose Enscape

Scopebox Architekten

Swiss architecture firm scopebox shares how they use Enscape with VR to impress clients by immersing them in their projects before they're built.

Kohlbecker

German firm Kohlbecker shares how Enscape's speed and photorealistic renderings make collaborating with clients easy and enjoyable.

View more customer stories

